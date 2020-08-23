Local residents join nationwide ‘Save the Post Office Saturday’

BRADLEY BEACH — Dozens of borough residents joined hundreds of protests nationwide demanding the resignation of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy this past weekend, during a local “Save the Post Office Saturday” demonstration held outside the Bradley Beach Post Office on Main Street.

Demonstrators raised concerns regarding mail slowdowns and other controversial changes to the United States Postal Service [USPS] implemented by Mr. DeJoy months prior to a presidential election that will see an increase in mail-in voting due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re really concerned about keeping the local post office functioning, and of course, we’re concerned about the vote. Even though DeJoy has said they’re going to prioritize the vote, then what happens to everything else, like the medication and the social security checks? They have to go back to where they were before,” said Ilene Winkler, the organizer of the Bradley Beach protest.

