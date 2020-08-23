Braving heat and social distancing at Squan Summerfest

MANASQUAN — The borough Chamber of Commerce’s Summerfest brought hundreds downtown throughout Saturday with live music, cold drinks and rows of vendors set up in Manasquan Plaza.

This year’s festival was downsized to an estimated 30 vendors to accommodate social distancing and gathering limitations due to the novel coronavirus, according to event organizer and Chamber board member Pam Pattulo, who said Summerfest has averaged between 40 and 50 vendors per year in the past.

Other precautions taken by Summerfest this year included hand sanitizing stations set throughout the Summerfest grounds and numerous signs reminding attendees to wear facemasks at all times.

“Attendance is good today. We get people, we don’t get huge crowds,” Ms. Pattulo said. “Of course, a lot of people are hesitant to come out because of the situation, but, we’ve got a really nice crowd out today.”

