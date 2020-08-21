Sign ordinance causes debate at meeting

BAY HEAD — Borough officials continue to review the municipality’s sign ordinance amid concerns raised during the annual Nonvoter Taxpayer Meeting Monday.

When speaking about a situation he specifically noticed on Maple Drive, Osborne Avenue resident Paul Brennan felt the current ordinance needs to be better enforced.

“We have a sign ordinance here in town that states these are the only signs permitted and therefore every other sign is prohibited,” Mr. Brennan said Aug. 17.

“I think we can all agree that Bay Head is not a town that has high crime rate, high rate of trespassing, or anything of the like, but there are a couple properties in town that have these obnoxious ‘no trespassing signs’ up on construction projects as if people are going around snooping around in their construction project. It is an eyesore and I think we should enforce the ordinance as it is written.”

Chief of Police William Hoffman addressed Mr. Brennan’s concerns.

“We’ve had numerous problems on that property prior to the posting of the ‘no trespassing’ sign and if a property is not posted ‘no trespassing,’ legally, we cannot enforce the law so we do recommend, just like after [Superstorm] Sandy, when there was a lot of construction, if you do have a construction site you should post ‘no trespassing’ so everybody stays out and if they do go on there we can legally charge them with trespassing,” he said.

“That is a situation where then we should change the ordinance, we should rewrite the whole thing, because there are issues,” Mr. Brennan retorted.

Councilwoman Jennifer Barnes-Gambert, chair of the council’s Legal and Planning Committee, said the ordinance is undergoing an extensive revamping to help alleviate confusion that has been expressed by business owners and residents alike.

According to Ms. Barnes, the ordinance has been a source of confusion not just for local community members but borough officials as well.

“COVID kind of put a monkey-wrench in our progress but at this point there is a completely revised vision of the ordinance and it has been sent to one of our engineers who has a lot of expertise in dealing with that type of ordinance,” she said.

