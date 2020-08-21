School supplies sought for returning students

POINT PLEASANT — The Kiwanis Club of Point Pleasant and Panthers, Let’s Eat have joined forces for a special Back to School Drive to collect supplies for students in need in the Point Pleasant School District.

Supplies — including three-ring binders, colored pencils, construction paper, copy paper, spiral notebooks, crayons, folders, glue, scissors, markers, note cards, paintbrushes, watercolor paints, pens, pencils, post-it notes, rulers and tape — are being collected from Aug. 24 to Sept. 4.

“We’ve connected with Panthers, Let’s Eat before. A few of our members had the idea for a back to school supply drive, and we thought to reach out to the group to see if they had a list of families in need. They did, and those families were looking for supplies. It was perfect timing,” said Kiwanis Club founder Kristen Fischer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kait Fortunato-Greenberg and Danielle Heimbold-Sing are two of our members that spearheaded this, and they’ve done a great job. It’s so nice to have a club where members can run with an idea and really make it into something meaningful.”

Kate Roach, founder of Panthers, Let’s Eat told The Ocean Star the drive will provide at least 130 students with school supplies for the upcoming year.

“I explained to Kait before they took it on that it was going to be a big undertaking,” Ms. Roach said. “We have over 130 kids in over 50 households in the program and that is kind of an exuberant of supplies to have to collect and a lot of manpower to sort and deliver and she said they were more than happy to do it.

“Everyone has been hit particularly hard this year and just taking the burden of the cost of school supplies off of families I think is really going to help. They all jumped at the chance to get supplies this year.”

According to Ms. Fischer, several drop-off points have been established for supplies.

“We’ve had an overwhelming response of local families in need and are … working to get more bins placed around town,” she said.

“We have drop-off bins at Point Boro EMS [Beaver Dam Road] and Bubbakoo’s Burritos [Bridge Avenue]. We plan to empty bins regularly and will then probably have members of our club sort through items … then we will bag up and create delivery routes. We will notify families that can expect supplies, which we will deliver probably by the second week of September.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.