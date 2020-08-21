School district plans to stick with hybrid model for fall

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant School District has officially released its Restart and Recovery Plan.

The plan, posted on the district website, outlines specific details regarding school reopening this fall, from cleaning protocols, meal plans and extracurriculars, to more day-to-day guidelines such as face coverings and daily health checks that will be followed by students, staff and administrators.

The district plans to move forward with the previously announced hybrid learning model, despite Gov. Phil Murphy’s recent announcement that school districts have the option to conduct all-remote learning in September.

“We decided to stay the course with the in-person. We think it is the best way. Obviously, we’d love to be in school five days a week and full days, but that is not a reality right now, and the reason we went with the hybrid schedule is really a safety issue,” Superintendent Vincent S. Smith told The Ocean Star.

“We’re reducing our capacity in the building each day by 50 percent and that will probably be a little less with the remote student sign-up, but it is certainly a lot safer than bringing back the whole entire school [district] five days a week.

“It wasn’t easy but … we put a lot of time and effort into this and you are not going to please everybody but I think our plan is very similar to what other districts in Ocean County are doing. We feel it is the best plan and we think bringing kids in and having interaction with your teachers in person is certainly the way to go,” he said.

The district’s hybrid A/B cohort model uses a combination of in-person and remote learning, with live-streaming video and interactive platforms

District-wide, students with the last names starting with the letters A to K will attend school on Mondays and Wednesdays. Students with last names from L to Z will attend school on Tuesdays and Thursdays. With the school year beginning on a Tuesday, the first week will have the A cohort in school Friday instead.

On Fridays, Sept. 18, Sept. 25, Oct. 2, Oct. 9 and Oct. 16, all students will learn remotely. Teachers will have limited office hours and be given time to collaborate with colleagues and attend training sessions. Starting on Oct. 23, cohorts A and B will begin rotating on Fridays, coming into school for in-person instruction.

