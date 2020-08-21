Butterfly Effect mural newest art installation in Point Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The corner of Arnold and Bay avenues is now home to a work of art consisting of painted butterflies and metal sculptures of butterfly silhouettes, placed throughout the exterior walls of the Stella e Luna and Jim Inzero Gallery.

The mural, called “The Butterfly Effect,” is the product of a partnership between the Point Pleasant Beach Cultural Arts Committee and the Fisher Family Fund, which hopes to bring more art to the borough and its buildings.

“The arts committee is excited about the program and murals,” said Mr. Inzero. “Murals bring a lot into the community. It can express the history of our town, or it can plant the seed of a young budding artist or just put a smile on someone’s day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pratt student, Isabella Carannante designed the mural, painted by Jill Hawthorne of Jill Da Brush, with Metal Elementz creating the sculptures.

“The butterfly theme connects to the incoming butterfly garden that will be located in front of the billboards, next to Jim Inzero Gallery,” according to a press release from the Cultural Arts Committee.

“This garden is meant to attract monarchs and other pollinators along the Monarch Migration. This is a migratory path, in which the state of New Jersey is a part of, that monarchs take twice a year, in order to travel south to warmer weather during the winter, as well as to return north when the temperature rises again in the spring.”

The Schwebel Family Trust and Stella e Luna are acknowledged for enabling and permitting the display.

According to Mr. Inzero, the mural is getting a lot of positive feedback from the community.

The Fisher Family Fund provided matching funds for the project.

“The Fisher Family are so generous in matching the funds to get it completed,” said Mr. Inzero. “Not only that, but [they are] great to work with.”

The group has postponed additional planned murals because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They hope to get other artists involved to create new works as well as restore older existing ones.

“Any business or property owners wishing to create a mural/sculpture project are encouraged to contact Jim Inzero, of Jim Inzero Gallery, the subcommittee chair for the commission,” the group announced.

Fisher Family Fund

Steve and Sue Fisher launched the Fisher Family Fund for Point Pleasant Beach in early January.

The $2 million endowment provides financial support for 501[c][3] non-profits, schools and government organizations to support and create a vibrant future in Point Pleasant Beach while honoring its historical past.

The fund supports two types of grants, community grants [up to $5,000] and major grants [from $5,000 to $25,000], according to a press release. In all, the fund is expected to donate up to $100,000 each year.

The fund has already completed over 10 projects in Point Pleasant Beach, donating in all facets of the community.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.