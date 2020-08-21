Art in the Park set for Sunday in Bay Head

BAY HEAD — More than four dozen fine artists and handmakers will set up shop in Centennial Park and throughout the community Sunday as part of the fourth annual Art in the Park … and Beyond event.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 23, the diverse group of artists will showcase their creations and be available to discuss their work, which include a host of mediums such as photography, acrylics, watercolors and more, with attendees.

According to organizer Zsa Zsa Stackles, of ReFind, the layout for the park has been reconfigured from previous events to ensure plenty of space between artists and the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had to completely reconfigure the park to provide ample space … to give at least a minimum of six-feet between vendors,” she said.

“I needed to show the [borough] council that I was able to meet the needs and demands of new guidelines to reassure the town that, to the best to my ability, I was complying with space and distance and I got approval for that so that was wonderful.

“I closed down Mount Street to give me a few more spaces so I could really spread the park out. I originally had over 80 artists in the park before Covid and through emails and rechecking and reconnecting, 50 artists are still committed.

“Some of the people who could not commit it was mainly because I did have to change the date but all-in-all I was thrilled with the amount of people that still had faith, that still were comfortable and still trusted the process.”

Ms. Stackles said she is pleased to be able to offer residents and artists an avenue to get out following a months-long lockdown due to the coronavirus.

“I am confident that Art in Park will go off without a hitch,” she said. “My heart broke for all these artists because every single event they were involved in from March through now was canceled and that is their livelihood for a lot of them … so I really wanted to be able to provide something and I feel that if people use common sense, if they are mindful, and … respectful, considerate of others, responsible and use common sense, there is no reason why it can’t happen.

“The artists are extremely excited. They were thrilled that I kept going with it, that I put the time and effort … and I left it up to the artists to decide how they were going to create their space so I feel that everybody is looking forward to a great day.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.