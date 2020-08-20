Skatepark rules finalized, opening expected next month

POINT PLEASANT BEACH —The borough council Tuesday finalized rules for the new skatepark, which is now expected to open early next month, shortly after Labor Day.

The new $215,000 concrete skate park at the Little League Complex, at 410 Arnold Ave, was built by Spohn Ranch Skateparks through the winter and spring.

Under the rules approved Tuesday, the skate park will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to dusk. No trespassing is allowed when the park is closed.

When the park is open, use will be limited to 13 or fewer persons at a time. User permits, which can be obtained free of charge from the Point Beach recreation department, will be required.

Permits may be revoked for unlawful acts.

Helmets and pads will also be required and numbered decals will be issued and required on users’ helmets.

