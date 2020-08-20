New date set for annual Sea Girt 5K

SEA GIRT — One of the borough’s largest events of the year, The Sea Girt 5K, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, with several new health guidelines in place as well as a virtual option for those who wish to participate privately.

This year’s race will be different in that in order to properly social distance runners, there will be staggered start times. Additionally, all runners must sign a waiver and agree to follow all protocols, which includes an online self-health check within 24 hours of the race.

“With no group starts, the goal is to spread everyone out to help maintain distancing,” said Race Director, Mike D’Altrui. “We wanted to hold the race but do it in a safe manner, and we feel this can be achieved with everyone’s cooperation.”

Anyone who exhibits any symptoms will not be able to participate and will be issued a full refund, Mr. D’Altrui said.

The in-person race will begin and end where it does annually, in front of Fratello’s restaurant, however, this year’s race will not be an “closed course” meaning the roach will be open to traffic. Sea Girt Police officers will monitor major road crossings, and traffic cones will be placed around town. The Kids Fun Run race has also been canceled for this year.

All registration must be completed online before the day of the race, at seagirt5k.com, and bibs with electronic chips to record times will be mailed to participants. Participants will each be given an approximate start time between 8:30 – 10:30 a.m., and are asked to show up no more than 10 minutes before their given time and start the race when they are ready to go.

Additionally, all runners will get a t-shirt which they may pick up before or after running the race. Masks should be worn if social distancing cannot be maintained.Hand sanitizing stations will also be available. There will not be water-stations on the course but bottled water will be available before and after the race. Runners are encouraged to finish the race and then leave the area.

For those not comfortable or able to run the race in person, The Sea Girt 5K is also opening a virtual sign-up option, where those who sign up will still receive a T-shirt and run the 5K on their own. The times of these will not be officially recorded.

Mr. D’Altrui said that he hopes that the race can be a point for the community to rally and support one another in these challenging times.

“We encourage Sea Girt residents to play some music along the race course and cheer on the participants.” Said Mr. D’Altrui. “Although we can’t have our usual event, we wanted to offer an option that allows for people to compete and have a good time. We wanted to show that we can adapt for this year and hopefully return to normal in 2021”.

The 2020 race will benefit Fulfill, the foodbank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties. The Sea Girt 5K had started a “Feed the Shore” campaign at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic to help assist those in need and wanted to continue the effort. The original race beneficiary for this year, The Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, will be the featured charity for next year’s event. The primary beneficiary of the race each year is Sea Girt Recreation.

