MJ’s Bayville goes to the dogs this Saturday

Spend a day of fun in the sun with your favorite four legged friends and meet some new ones at MJ’s Bayville as they present a Pet Adoption Event in association with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Rescue Ridge, Tails of Hope, Lost Dog Search & Rescue, Pittie Project and Castle of Dreams. On Saturday, Aug. 22 head to MJ’s Bayville Restaurant, Tiki-Bar, Grill & Sushi Bar, 905 Bay Blvd. from noon to 3 p.m. for this family and dog friendly outdoor event where there will be lots of dogs and cats waiting to be adopted.

“Saturday’s Dog & Cat Adoption Event, held at our beautiful MJ’s Bayville waterfront location, will feature live Music with Brue Crew, pet pictures with “Summer Santa,” pet vendor products, face-painting & games, delicious food & beverages available for purchase and most importantly, some amazingly adorable, adoptable dogs, cats and kittens from five different local rescues,” David DeLisa, creative director for the seven MJ’s Restaurant, Bar & Grill locations.

In addition to sun, fun and all of the adorable four legged friends at the event waiting to be adopted, the Tiki-Bar will be open and Brue Crew will kick off their performance at noon. Vendors appearing at the event will include Touchstone Jewelry, Spotted Dog Gourmet Treats and Fabulous Finds.

“We are truly blessed to be so generously sponsored by Tito’s, The Vodka For Dog People and to work closely with Mary Beth from Rescue Ridge,” said DeLisa. “Don’t forget, Pet Adoption Day is family safe and dog friendly…bring your leashed dog!”

With so much time being spent in our homes these days why not make the time there a little more fun by adding a dog or cat to your family.

Anyone interested in more specific information regarding pet adopting is encouraged to contact rescueridgeshelter@gmail.com.