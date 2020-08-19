Teachers’ union in Wall seeks delayed school opening

WALL TOWNSHIP — Representatives of the Wall teachers’ union have asked the school board to to delay the Sept. 8 opening of school, expressing misgivings about several aspects of the district’s back-to-school plan, especially the full-capacity, five-half-days-a-week schedule for elementary students.

Among those speaking at Tuesday night’s nearly four-hour virtual school-board workshop meeting was Gail Maher, president of the Wall Township Education Association [WTEA].

“The WTEA is astonished that a new start date or virtual start date has not been recommended,” she said.

“As part of the WTEA’s commitment to reopening the schools safely, we have completed tours or five of the seven schools, Ms. Maher said, and the WTEA is very confident that the intermediate, high schools and Allenwood Elementary are ready to open.

But, she said, the WTEA has concerns about social distancing capabilities at the other three elementary schools. Ms. Maher said the WTEA sent emails to administrators with “30 questions we would like answers to … With too little time to get all those loose ends tied up, is a very dangerous land we are entering.”

“The WTEA requests that the superintendent and board make one of three decisions. Number one: Change the start date of school to at least Sept. 21. If that is not an acceptable choice, then we should start Sept. 14 for about two weeks where we have virtual but not in-person [instruction]. If that is not acceptable, then at least the elementary schools should be changed to the hybrid model,” she said. The district’s reopening plan uses the hybrid model for secondary students, who would be divided into two groups, with only one group on campus at a time in order to achieve social distancing.

Several Central Elementary teachers and parents also called into the school board meeting, expressing concern about crowding in the building.

Board members and administrators did not specifically respond to the WTEA request, but said they welcomed everyone’s comments and will work on providing answers to questions asked.

A number of parents also questioned how they can decide whether to send their high schoolers back to class or select remote-only instruction, when the virtual school plan for the high school has not been completed. Parents have been asked to give their decision by Thursday, Aug. 20 so that the district can figure out staffing needs.

Administrators said an Aug. 13 survey showed that across the district, 16 percent of parents plan to choose virtual-only schooling for their child. The numbers were higher at the secondary level than at the elementary level, where only 10 percent planned to choose virtual-only.

Lisa J. Gleason, the district director of curriculum and instruction, said , “This is an emotionally charged time for our families, who are making decisions for their most prized possession, their child. We on the administration end and the board of education understand that investment and parents’ need for information. We are working really hard and our ultimate goal … is to make this as rigorous, as challenging, as meaningful and authentic, and I think most importantly, engaging for students.”

More detailed reopening plans for each of the district’s seven schools are to be posted on each school’s website by Aug. 27, Ms. Gleason said, with links where parents can view “all the unknowns” including what a socially distanced classroom looks like, with six feet between students.

