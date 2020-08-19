Six rescued from capsized vessel in Point Pleasant Canal

POINT PLEASANT — Troopers with the New Jersey Police Marine Services Bureau Point Pleasant Station rescued six individuals from a capsized vessel in the Point Pleasant Canal last week.

According to a release on the New Jersey State Police Facebook page, at approximately 5:57 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, Staff Sgt. Paul Rodemann and Trooper I Ryan Koehler were dispatched to the area following a report of a capsized 23-foot boat with six occupants in the Point Pleasant Canal.

Upon arrival, they encountered five of the occupants struggling to stay afloat in the water and discovered the sixth was still under the water.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the troopers were preparing to enter the water to locate the sixth occupant, the victim emerged from under the capsized boat.

“The troopers then assisted the victims to shore, where they were accounted for and transported back to Point Pleasant Station for a medical evaluation by EMS. There were no reported injuries,” the release states.

According to the Public Information Bureau, the cause of the boat’s capsizing is still under investigation.

“The troopers’ quick and timely response led to the rescue, but this incident could have quickly become a tragedy due to the fact that none of the boat’s occupants were wearing personal flotation devices [life vests].

“We would like to remind everyone to make sure to have personal flotation devices for each person on board.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.