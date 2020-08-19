Settlement requires removal of homeowner’s golf ball net and changes by club

BRIELLE — A settlement has been reached between the borough, Manasquan River Golf Club and homeowner Ronald Dana, who constructed a 65-foot-tall, 130-foot-long net barrier along the property line of his 836 Riverview Drive home.

In compliance with the agreement, Mr. Dana will have to remove the barrier and make a settlement payment to the borough in the amount of $50,000. The golf club will also have to make changes to its 17th hole, which neighbors Mr. Dana’s property.

Mr. Dana had built the barrier between his home and the Manasquan River Golf Club [MRGC] in June 2019 to prevent errant golf balls from landing on and damaging his property.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had not consulted the borough planning board before constructing the barrier, and was subsequently denied variance relief in October 2019.

The borough council approved a resolution during Monday night’s remote meeting, authorizing the mayor and clerk to execute the settlement agreement.

“This is a matter that’s been in court in regard to a property owner who has constructed a fence/net. There’s been four various litigations, and the matter has come to a settlement,” Borough Attorney Nick Montenegro said.

Kevin Starkey, attorney for the Manasquan River Golf Club declined to comment due to a confidentiality provision included in the agreement. Mr. Dana’a attorney, Nicole Dory, could not be reached for comment.

According to the settlement MRGC will have to modify its course by Nov. 6. The modifications include moving the front senior tee box and angling tee boxes on the 17th hole away from Mr. Dana’s property as well as creating a new center for the fairway and removing three trees.

The golf course will also have to notify Mr. Dana in advance of “any Monday non-member, non-sanctioned group golf outings.” Golf players that fit in that category will not be allowed to use the back three tee boxes on the 17th hole, only the tee box that is relocated.

Mr. Dana then must remove the golf ball barrier by Nov. 16, once the golf course implements its changes. According to the settlement Mr. Dana must provide MRGC with insurance coverage from an “A rated carrier” with a $1 million minimum limit for any damage that may be incurred during the net’s removal.

Following the removal of the net, MRGC must install mounds to the right of the fairway in the area closest to Mr. Dana’s pool and pool house by Dec. 31.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.