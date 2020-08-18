BELMAR — A proposal to tear down the former Bank of America building on Main Street and construct two commercial buildings and 30 apartment units has been approved by the borough’s planning board.

The proposal, which was submitted by Sachem Pond LLC, was given primary and final site plan approval by the board at an Aug. 17 meeting after hours of public comment.

The future of the bank building was aired last year as the borough council was voting on a the redevelopment plan for the site. Residents who lived near the area criticized the proposed replacement over it’s height, lack of parking and potential traffic impact.

Alec Taylor, a resident of Belmar and managing member of Sachem Pond LLC, said that the plans had been amended since then and what was now before the planning board was the result of a compromise.

Mr. Taylor said that the plans were developed to not only “seek to please our own desires and preferences” but was the “residence of a process” which included meetings with the borough’s governing body and the public.

“Had you seen our plan only a year ago, you would barely recognize it, so much are the changes are the feedback that we received both from the public, the residents and the government,” he said.

Some of the changes from plans unveiled last year include reorienting the project towards Main Street, sliding the project west and away from residential property owners to the east and relocating a section of the eastern boundary of the building in an attempt to placate nearby homeowners concerned about the building’s height.

The proposal needed one variance to allow for tandem parking on the site, which allowed the applicant to supply more parking space for the project than was required. Where 44 spaces are required under ordinance, the plan includes 49.

“I really feel like, as I have watched this property evolve … I have been watching this and I think the applicant has made multiple revisions and edits to this plan and moved as they have gotten feedback,” said Jay McDermott, chairman of the planning board.

“I think there has been some strong, positive movement and for that reason and for the belief that the tandem spots will serve to benefit the project and the community I am in approval of granting this variance for this application.”

