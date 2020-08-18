Mary Lou Skesavage

Mary Lou Skesavage, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Hackensack Meridian Health in Neptune.

Mary Lou was born July 31, 1937 in Pittston, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Gerrity Menn. She graduated from Saint Ann’s Academy, Wilkes-Barre and Misericordia University, Dallas, Pennsylvania Class of 1959. She began her teaching