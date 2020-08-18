Charles Paul Herbermann

Charles Paul Herbermann, 70, of Brigantine formerly of Manasquan, died Monday, August 17, 2020.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Charles lived in Spring Lake and Manasquan before moving to Brigantine a year and a half ago. Charles played tennis at Monmouth College and was a tennis coach in his later years. He worked as