Beach replenishment topic of meeting in Bay Head

BAY HEAD — The state of the beaches was one of several topics discussed during Monday’s Nonvoter Taxpayer Meeting.

In recent weeks the beachfront area has sustained a significant reduction in sand due to storms and other erosion factors and residents questioned the governing body about what could be done to help restore the beaches.

“Wonderful to be with you all again. I thoroughly enjoyed participating in the beach walk this morning [Bay Head Life Beach Walkers program] and see that Mother Nature has been doing some rearranging of the beaches and wanted to ask if there was any information at this point of plans to try to replenish those beaches in the coming year?” Main Avenue resident Fred Bifulco asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor William Curtis addressed the question, saying the governing body is in touch with the Bay Head Improvement Association, which handles the beaches, to develop a plan.

“I just received an email from Tom Gage [president] and … we are going to come up with a game plan,” he said.

“I wouldn’t even want to conjecture what the Army Corps [of Engineers] or the [state] DEP [Department of Environmental Protection] would say so I don’t want to prejudice anything but I think personally it is a crying shame that from North Street to … Chadwick Street, there is hardly any beach.

“This past weekend they had to put the lifeguards up against the fence and they had to remove the lifeguard stands but with all that sand that was put in for the millions of dollars that it cost, we didn’t have it for one year and there is something wrong, so we’re investigating with the Bay Head Improvement Association what the game plan will be going forward.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.