Semi-conscious woman rescued in Metedeconk River

BRICK — A woman was rescued from the Metedeconk River by The Brick Township Police Department on Saturday evening.

The woman is recovering at Ocean Medical Center where she is in stable condition, according to police, who gave this account of the incident in a press release.

Just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, officers were called to Eagle Point on the Metedeconk River to respond to a call about a missing woman in the water.

Between the winds and strong current, the water was rough and the boat she had been on lost sight of her for several minutes when the boat’s operator called 9-1-1.

Several officers responded to Eagle Point while others mobilized two police boats out of Trader’s Cove Marina.

The Coast Guard, State Police Marine Unit and the Brick Fire Department Dive Team were all notified as officers converged on the area where the victim last went missing.

Officers John Alexander and Eric Haugh operated one of the police boats and went to the area in which the woman was last spotted. The officers were able to quickly find her and saw that she was having trouble keeping her head above water.

The officers threw her a life ring, but she was too weak to grab onto it. Mr. Haugh began positioning the police boat down current, as Mr. Alexander began taking off his police gear to make a water rescue.

The currents brought the woman to the side of the boat before Mr. Alexander had to make entry into the water, where the two officers grabbed her arms and pulled the woman aboard.

James Riccio, chief of police for Brick Township said, “The officers did a great job, it’s fortunate that they were able to locate her so quickly and luckily this situation had a positive outcome.”

It is estimated that the woman spent approximately an hour in the water before being pulled out.

Upon finding her, the woman was blue and semi-conscious and was kept awake by Mr. Alexander and administered first aid while Mr. Haugh brought the police boat to Eagle Point where EMTs and other officers were standing by.

The woman was transported to Ocean Medical Center where she was treated for acute aspiration pneumonia and respiratory failure.

Chief Riccio said he would also like to warn people about the dangers of being in the water at night and that people need to be cautious if doing so.

