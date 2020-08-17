Second candidate enters Bradley Beach mayoralty race

BRADLEY BEACH — Larry Fox, president of the Bradley Beach Democratic Club, announced Monday that he is running for mayor.

Mr. Fox is a 15-year resident of the borough, who retired after 39 years with Johnson and Johnson. He is also co-chair of the Complete County Committee for Bradley Beach, which is seeking to increase the borough’s census response rate and he volunteers at the Bradley Food Pantry.

Councilman Al Gubitosi, who is in this first year on the council, is also running for mayor.

Gary Engelstad, the current mayor of the borough, announced this year that he will not be seeking another third, four-year term.

During 2018, Mr. Fox served as campaign treasurer for Joshua Welle, who ran unsuccessfully against Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Smith in 2018.

According to a press release from the campaign, Mr. Fox plans to run on a platform of assistance for small businesses on Main Street, which have been been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need to keep Bradley Beach affordable for businesses and for residents, and that will involve significant strategy and planning to ensure they are looked after as we manage the ongoing public health crisis,” he said in a statement released by the campaign.

“If I’m given the opportunity to serve as Mayor of Bradley Beach, I will work with people in our community to ensure their needs are met. We’re a resilient town and we can get through this together.”

Mr. Fox attended Monmouth University and Boston College and holds a Health Care Policy Graduate Certification from Jefferson University.

He has been married to his wife, Ann Marie, for 40 years. Together they have three children and five grandchildren.

