Robert E. Murphy

Robert E. Murphy, 66, of Bradley Beach, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Robert worked as a truck driver for Park Steel and Consolidated Laundry in Neptune before starting a career in medical sales for Cintas Corporation.

He was very handy and enjoyed working on his 1972 Chevy Van, his 69 VW Bug and