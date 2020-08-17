Nine-year-old wins fishing derby with record catch

BY ANTHONY GARCIA

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Noah Meany, a nine-year-old resident of Brick, took first place in the Annual Fishing Derby at Lake Riviera on Saturday, by catching a 3-pound, 12-ounce Largemouth Bass, a record for the children’s competition.

“It’s impressive, the biggest fish we’ve ever had,” said Kevin Burdge, a Brick resident and Traders Cove Marina employee who has been volunteering at the event for nearly a decade, weighing the fish and announcing the winners.

Noah’s uncle Steve Diffenbacher, a fisherman who runs captain boats for a living, said his nephew has gotten a lot of fishing experience with him this summer catching bass.

The practice apparently gave Noah plenty of confidence as he reeled in his record catch.

“I knew I could do it,” he said.

The contestants, ages 14 and younger, competed for rods and reels provided by Gabriel Tackle Company by fishing for bass, bluegill, crappie, and perch.

Qualifying for the prizes by finishing in the top three were:

1st Place- Noah Meany, 3-pound, 12-ounce Largemouth Bass

2nd Place- Isabella Delgado, 13-ounce Largemouth Bass

3rd Place- EJ Barbour, 9-ounce Catfish

