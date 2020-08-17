Manasquan lifeguards make multiple rescues on Saturday

MANASQUAN — It was a busy weekend for Manasquan lifeguards who had to rescue a dozen people from the rough surf on Saturday afternoon.

Five lifeguards at Main Beach pulled 10 people out of the ocean on Saturday, according to lifeguard captain Jay Price. Just a few blocks south at Pompano Beach, he said lifeguards had to rescue two swimmers. No swimmers or lifeguards were injured.

“We have a great staff down here. They try to practice preventative lifeguarding as much as they can to limit the dangers that our patrons are in, and they just do a tremendous job,” Mr. Price said.

The National Weather Service had issued a high rip current risk on Sunday and reissued the warning for dangerous rip currents on Monday, in effect until 10 p.m.

Mr. Price said Sunday was a slow beach day due to the inclement weather, but added that he expects Monday to be another active day for lifeguards.

