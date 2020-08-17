Jerome ‘Jerry’ L. Power

Jerome “Jerry” L. Power, 79, of Spring Lake, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune.

Born and raised in the Riverdale section of the Bronx, New York, Jerry graduated from All Hallows High School. He made First Team All City selection on the 1959 All Hallows City Championship Basketball