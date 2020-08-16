Spring Lake bustling with activity during summer sidewalk sale event

SPRING LAKE — Downtown Spring Lake was bustling with activity this weekend as the Greater Spring Lake Chamber of Commerce sponsored its Summer Sidewalk Sale to support local retailers and businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Aug. 15 and Aug. 16, residents and visitors of all ages traversed both sides of Third Avenue to discover great bargains, discounts and more deals to support the local business community.

“It has been going very well. We’re very happy with how it has been going,” Karen Antonelli, of Karen’s Boutique, said Saturday. “It is a nice crowd, people are buying things, so all’s well here.”

According to Ms. Antonelli, the sidewalk sale event is typically held twice a year to bring community members and visitors to the downtown area to view the variety of goods local establishments are offering both inside and outside their stores.

“We actually do it twice a year. Usually we do it Memorial Day Weekend, but of course we were all closed due to the governor’s orders, so we couldn’t have that one, and then the second one is always this weekend, about two weeks or so before Labor Day,” she said.

“Everyone always gets excited for it. People always come back every year and … I had a bunch this morning who were like ‘I’m here early, I want to get the best stuff early’ and that’s what happens so … everybody is happy shopping and it is a great feeling.

“The weather is perfect; a little cloudy, a little breezy, little dry, not too hot. It is a perfect day.”

From visitors grabbing a bit to eat with friends and family while listening to live music, to community members browsing the many racks of clothing, handcrafted goods, shoes, pets items and much more, there was something for everyone to enjoy during the Summer Sidewalk Sale.

