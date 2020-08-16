Historic Village at Allaire postpones car show

WALL TOWNSHIP — The 25th Annual Antique Rolling Iron Auto Show scheduled to take place today at the Historic Village at Allaire has been postponed until next weekend.

“Due to inclement weather, Allaire Village has decided to postpone the car show. The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 23. Thank you for understanding,” a message on the village’s website and social media pages reads.

Hosted by the Historic Village at Allaire, 4265 Atlantic Ave., the annual show will feature 130 antique cars, including: family cars, firetrucks, motorcycles, and more.

Attendees will be charged $5 per car for this event, which is a special fundraising event for the Historic Village at Allaire, and can enjoy a family-fun day packed with activities for all to enjoy including a DJ, a 50/50 raffle, sponsored vendors, Pilsen Gourmet food truck, an ice cream truck, quilting and other historic demonstrations, while exploring the Historic Village at Allaire.

To comply with Gov. Phil Murphy’s outdoor gathering executive order, no more than 500 people will be permitted in the event area at any given time. There will be a variety of safe hygiene and social distancing rules in place for visitors, vendors and show car owners.

Information is available at allairevillage.org.

