Donors register to support Spring Lake man

SPRING LAKE — Family, friends and community members came together Saturday to show their support for a local man recently diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 15, friends and family, as well as area residents and visitors, came together outside the Spring Lake Bath and Tennis Club to take part in Be The Match Stem Cell Bank Donor Registry Live Drive in support of Tim Freeman, who was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia in the beginning of July.

According to family and organizers, Mr. Freeman will be going through rounds of chemotherapy and the drive was held to find a perfectly matched donor from the Be The Match Registry to be cured of his blood cancer.

“His family and friends reached out to Be The Match directly … and the main goal today is to register folks to join the registry and it’s very easy,” said Lauren Hero, senior community engagement representative with The Icla da Silva Foundation, Inc., a recruitment center for the Be The Match registry.

“They register and then they do the check swab and the check swab ultimately matches their tissue type to hopefully Tim, but the people that are here today are joining a national registry which then they can help anyone.”

According to Ms. Hero, prior to Saturday’s live drive, more than 50 individuals had already registered to show their support for Tim and the Stem Cell Bank Donor Registry.

“As of right now we have 25 people registered already and then before this we had 55 registrations that just happened online in the course of a few days from people that weren’t able to come out, and our goal is to register, there is a very special number, which is 430 people,” she said.

“The reason why is that out of every 430 people registered only one becomes a match so with the goal of 430 we know we would be saving at least one life whether it is Tim’s of somebody else’s.”

In attendance Saturday was Mr. Freeman’s wife Katherin, who spoke about how her husband has been feeling since his diagnosis.

“He is a super positive person and … he is super tough. He is a college athlete and a competitor so he is just taking it in stride,” she said.

“Everybody is giving up their time to come and it is a beautiful sunny day so it is great and we’re collecting for other people too.

“Just seeing them all here is great because even though they may not necessarily be a match for him they could be a match for somebody else.”

