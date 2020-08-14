St. Peter School plans full on-site classes in September

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — St. Peter School has announced that students will return to on-site classes in September on a full five-day schedule.

However, the reopening plan will reverse previous procedure by having students remain in set classrooms while teachers rotate through to present different subject-area lessons to them.

School Principal Tracy Kobrin said the administration is prepared for the return of in-person learning for kindergarten-through-eighth-grade students at St. Peter.

“We will be returning to school full time for in-person learning and are very excited to see the students again,” said Ms. Kobrin.

According to Ms. Kobrin, the school formed a “reopening team” who created a plan that will stick to the guidelines given by Gov. Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Department of Education.

“We will be using social distancing and wearing masks as ordered by the governor,” said Ms. Kobrin.

The school also plans to address students and staff who enter the building each day.

“In addition, we will be doing daily temperature checks of students and staff,” she said.

St. Peter School moved to social-distance learning in the spring along with schools all over the state. Although the learning was effective, school leaders say, the school hopes to bring their students back to the building.

In their plan, school officials have taken other measures to keep those in the building safe. They purchased floor decals for distancing, hand-sanitizing stations for key locations throughout the building and increased cleaning and disinfecting procedures.

To keep students safe while in the classroom, the school has purchased desk barriers for classrooms.

According to Ms. Kobrin, throughout the day students will be given frequent mask breaks and

more opportunities outside to get some fresh air and relax.

“This is a challenging time for everyone, but with all of the precautions in place, we look forward to welcoming our students back to school, where they belong,” said Ms. Kobrin.

Students are expected to return to school Sept. 8 for their first day.

For more information, visit stpschool.org/.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

