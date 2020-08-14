Murphy: Nov. 3 general election to be ‘overwhelmingly’ by mail

TRENTON — The Nov. 3 general election in New Jersey will be “overwhelmingly” by mail as the state continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday.

A limited number of polling places also will be open for those who prefer to vote in person. The state’s hybrid model will be similar to the one used for the July 7 primary election, but with some improvements, he said.

“It means every eligible voter should be eligible to vote, every vote should be safe, every vote should be secure and every vote should count. That shouldn’t be controversial. No one should have to choose between their right to vote and their health,” the governor said during his daily coronavirus news briefing.

County clerks will mail ballots by Oct. 5, and all active, registered voters will automatically receive a prepaid return-postage vote-by-mail ballot.

Voters will be able return the mailed ballots in three ways: by mail, by depositing it in a secure drop box or by handing it directly to a poll worker at a polling place on Election Day. All ballots being returned through the U.S. Postal Service must carry a postmark by Nov. 3 and be received by the county clerk no later than 8 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Voters also may simply show up to their polling place and vote in person on Election Day, the governor said. Each municipality will be required to open at least one in-person polling site, and all counties must ensure that at least 50 percent of their total polling places are open. Any voter who chooses to cast their vote in-person will do so on a provisional ballot.

On Election Day itself, the governor said, all public schools will close to in-person instruction so the buildings may be used as in-person polling places.

The state’s new online voter registration system will be up and running effective Sept. 4, giving new voters an added ability to ensure they get registered, the governor said.

“Unlike some other states, we will not look for ways to restrict the rights of voters to have their voices heard or to otherwise block access to the ballot. Making it easier to vote doesn’t favor any one political party, but it does favor democracy,” the governor said.

