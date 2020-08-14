Manasquan sidewalk sale brings shoppers to Main Street

MANASQUAN — The Summer Sidewalk Sale presented by the Manasquan Chamber of Commerce gave a boost to businesses last week as shoppers flocked to Main Street to check out the latest deals.

The annual event, which was held over three days, helps stores clear out older merchandise and refresh their stock for the next season at a discounted price to customers.

Tables were set up in front of stores with everything from home decor, to clothing and jewelry, to Christmas decorations, and of course masks.

Chamber President John Newman, who owns Bouquets to Remember, said it seemed that people were happy to be out and able to shop on Main Street. “Of course it’s not what it was,” he said, however he added that retailers, as well as customers, are adjusting to a new normal.

Several retailers had set up merchandise on the sidewalk for the first day of the sale on Thursday, Aug. 6 even while their stores had no power, but despite the rocky start, retailers said the event was a success.

“There’ve been a lot of people around, and people have been very supportive,” said Cathy Wolfe, owner of B.C. Woof.

Ms. Wolfe added that her store was one of the businesses on Main Street that lost power because of Tropical Storm Isaias, but continued with the sale on Thursday accepting cash only.

Many neighboring stores had been spared by the storm and were not affected by the power outage, including Wish on Main, whose store manager Michele Sisom said all three days of the sale had been busy.

