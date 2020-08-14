Manasquan prepares for Sept. 9 school reopening

MANASQUAN — With the new school year quickly approaching, the Manasquan School District is continuing to prepare for a new learning environment which includes social distancing and virtual learning.

The school year will begin with half days on Wednesday, Sept. 9 and Thursday, Sept. 10. Students and teachers will have an opportunity to go over rules and regulations, and become acclimated with the new environment, Superintendent of Schools Frank Kasyan said at Thursday night’s board of education meeting.

As of Wednesday, Mr. Kasyan said, 89 of the high school’s 1,010 students [8.8 percent] and 31 of the elementary school’s 507 [6.5 percent] students have opted for the virtual learning option.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kasyan also noted that there is an increase in enrollment at the elementary school and he will continue to monitor class levels.

“Our classes will be leveled so that we maintain the social distancing and the requirements that are necessary to keep our students safe and secure,” he said.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.