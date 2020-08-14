Brielle PTO discusses membership opportunities, fundraisers

BRIELLE — The Brielle Parent Teacher Organization [PTO] is hoping to increase membership this school year to help continue its goal of providing support to teachers, parents and students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The PTO provides funds, resources, programs and other services to benefit and enrich the school, according to PTO co-president Kendal Porter. She added that membership, in addition to volunteerism and fundraising, helps support the organization’s mission.

Ms. Porter said revenue from membership will benefit teacher grants as well as virtual assemblies and the annual 50-50 fundraiser.

“We really want to focus on our teacher grants this year. This school year is going to look like nothing that it ever has and I don’t think anyone can be fully prepared for that,” Ms. Porter said.

She added that there will be two waves of teacher grants including a back-to-school grant that will support teachers as they shift to a hybrid learning environment.

Membership is broken into five levels: gold is $150 and members will receive four 50-50 tickets; silver is $75 and awards members two 50-50 tickets; bronze is $50 and members will receive one ticket; family membership is $25; and teacher membership is $10.

