Brielle Planning Board hears proposal for waterfront bar

BRIELLE — The borough may have a new outdoor bar in its future, pending approval of the plan by the Brielle Planning Board.

A hearing began on Tuesday, Aug. 11 for an application to build a satellite restaurant and bar to the Shipwreck Grill, which would be located on the property next door, adjacent to Bogan’s Basin.

The applicant, Payton Enterprises, is seeking approval of site plans and use variances for the proposed facility, to be named The Anchor Bar.

The applicant is proposing to convert a portion of the existing structure on the Bogan’s property to a covered and uncovered patio area along the waterfront with a kitchen.

“We’re promoting a desirable visual environment. The building that The Anchor Bar will occupy is in need of updating. The applicant’s proposing to renovate the building, which will create a fresh, new, attractive look for the property,” said Jason Fichter, site engineer.

William Cleary, owner of Payton Enterprises, a real estate holding company that leases to Shipwreck Grill, added that the building “has been dilapidated looking for a long time.”

“For years I’ve tried to think of a way that I can improve the appearance of that building and when discussion of a tiki bar came up I thought that would be an ideal location for it,” he said.

Mr. Cleary added that a lease has already been negotiated with the Bogan’s.

Robert Weinstein, of RW Architecture, said the plan calls for an 895-square-foot open bar and restaurant with seating to accommodate 58 people. As proposed there would be 40 seats on the uncovered deck, 8 seats under the covered deck and 10 seats at the bar.

