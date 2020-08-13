Young Squan resident advocates for expansion of surf zone

MANASQUAN — Thirteen-year-old Donovan Brown launched a petition drive several weeks ago for expansion of the surf zone at the Manasquan Inlet to minimize crowding. Last weekend, his cause took on greater urgency when he suffered a head injury while surfing.

Donovan, an eighth-grader at Manasquan Elementary School who has been surfing since the age of six, said he decided to start the petition after seeing the “dangerous conditions” caused by the limited capacity of the area designated for surfing at the inlet.

Borough Council President Mike Mangan, who chairs the Beach and Recreation Committee, said the committee is considering the expansion of the surf zone and has asked lifeguards and beach staff for their input.

“I felt like the Inlet was getting too crowded to the point where it was getting dangerous and blocking most of the fun,” Donovan said. “I felt that the Inlet needs to be expanded because when I was surfing there was no room and everyone was crammed into one space.”

On Saturday, Aug. 2 Donovan was struck in the head by the board of another surfer. The injury, which involved four stitches, was not serious, he said, but he added, “This experience makes me feel even more that things need to change up there.”

His petition on Change.org has 885 signatures as of Wednesday morning. In his petition Donovan proposes expanding the surf zone to half of Whiting Beach, which he said would allow surfers to spread out as well as avoid getting hurt and damaging boards.

