Murphy: Schools can still choose remote-learning only

Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order on Wednesday that clears all PreK-12 schools and colleges to open for in-person instruction in September, but also allows districts that are unable to meet state requirements for social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures to start the academic year with remote learning only,

All schools will be able to execute their proposed reopening plans, as long as the plan is certified by the Department of Health guidelines, which the governor said will be finalized and published likely today, Aug. 13.

While an overwhelming majority of plans already submitted to the Department of Education [DOE] have been for “hybrid” learning plans — partially in-person and partially virtual — Gov. Murphy said that local school boards and administrators will be free to determine the best option for their communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let’s begin by reiterating a very simple truth: not only will this not be a normal school year. Furthermore, there is no one-size-fits-all plan to this very difficult situation,” he said.

The diversity of opinion that the state is trying to accommodate with “flexible” treatment of school re-openings was on display Monday night in Spring Lake Heights where school officials have opted for an all-in-person start to the school year, rather than the hybrid plans being implemented elsewhere. Parents, who can instead choose remote learning for their children, directed questions and comments at school board members for more than two hours.

Most speakers shared concerns that included the lunch arrangements, with some asking why it couldn’t be cut out completely, in favor of a shorter school day. Others said they are struggling with the choice between sending their children to school full time in-person or having them continue with remote learning at home. Their decisions are required by Aug. 15.

One parent, Leah Clark, said that since Gov. Phil Murphy remains opposed to allowing patrons to dine inside for extended periods of time, “Why do we feel the need to take the extended step of having our children together in gym and lunch?”

Spring Lake Heights Superintendent John Spalthoff said that while he is aware of the governor’s position, the school is complying with all state guidelines in permitting children to be together for lunch, as well as for physical education, which is a state-mandated class. He also said there will be opportunities for students to have a break from wearing their masks all day.



One parent, Stephanie Reckord, wondered why a lunch-free school day wasn’t explored more thoroughly.

“We all value the importance of in-person education, but our choice is very limited …,” she said to the board. “You either come in full time or not at all. This is not a choice and it’s unlike the vast majority of the school districts of New Jersey.

Mr. Spalthoff said that parents will have the option to pick their children up for lunch and then return them to school.

Other residents claimed that the decision made for this approach was a “false choice” and “black and white” as it was based upon a survey that did not propose any hybrid options, such as half days.

At the previous board meeting, Mr. Spalthoff explained that the board decided against any hybrid options because it could become too burdensome a workload on the school’s teachers.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

[more_spring lake heights]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.