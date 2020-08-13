Local youth cycles 100 miles in July

Where friends might be playing video games or watching television, 8-year-old Oliver Lozinski has been using his summer days to challenge himself to get outdoors and ride around town.

This week, the Point Pleasant Borough resident celebrates the completion of his journey taking part in the “Trek Century Challenge” from Brielle Cyclery, which challenged him and other children to ride 100 miles throughout the month of July.

“With the whole Covid thing going on it has been a lot of just homeschooling and video games and watching TV, so we really wanted to find something outdoors that he could do on a daily basis and not have to fight with him about,” dad Mike Lozinski said.

“We received the email from Brielle Cyclery at the end of last month and there were different levels to compete, but the first level, meant for kids, is to bike 100 miles for the month of July and he agreed to try it out.

“He has been doing great and I’m very proud of the work he put in. He owned up to it everyday and we were out in the rain, out in the wind, the summer heat … but he is a trouper and he really impressed us with his ability to do it.”

For Oliver, one of his favorite parts about taking part in the challenge was riding around the local parks “just doing laps … and getting speed.”

“I can now stand up and pedal and I can ride with one hand,” he added when asked if he feels he has become a stronger rider through taking part in the challenge.

His parents said they have definitely seen a growth in their son as he’s taken part in the challenge.

“His confidence level has definitely skyrocketed,” Mr. Lozinski said. “He makes his mom nervous on the bike now because he is able to do things he never was able to before.”

