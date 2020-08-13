Savor the end of summer with a nostalgic drive-in movie or catch a movie under the stars and on the roof. There’s still a few weeks left of summer and the best place to spend them is certainly outdoors. From classic films to your favorite romantic comedies or family friendly favorites, there are still plenty of movies to enjoy outdoors this month and into September.

BARONET AT THE ASBURY HOTEL

The Asbury Hotel, 210 5th Ave., Asbury Park invites you to join them for a movie night on their fifth-floor rooftop cinema, Baronet, which functions as a modern, ‘carless’ drive-in. Baronet’s outdoor rooftop movies will continue for the next few weeks with shows on Thursday through Sunday nights. The movies, which will range from classics to current blockbusters are projected on their 20-foot movie wall and the cinema features state of the art projection and sound equipment.

The 4,300 square foot space makes social distancing easy and the lawn has been painted to define zones safely distanced from other moviegoers. Chairs are first-come, first-serve and can be limited on busy movie nights so guests are encouraged to bring their own beach chairs and blankets.

Movie tickets are $10 per person and must be purchased in advance. Doors will open at 7 p.m. each movie night and the film will start at sundown. Moviegoers are asked to enter through the center set of exterior doors at The Asbury Hotel. A concession stand with snacks and canned soda, wine, beer and cocktails will be available for purchase by credit card only.

The upcoming movie lineup includes: “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” on Friday, Aug. 14; “He’s Just Not That Into You” on Sunday, Aug. 16; “Mean Girls” on Thursday, Aug. 20; “Rocketman” on Saturday, Aug. 21; “Monsters, Inc.” on Saturday, Aug. 22; “Honey, I Shrunk The Kids” on Sunday, Aug. 23; “Clueless” on Thursday, Aug. 27; “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” on Saturday, Aug. 28; “Moana” on Sunday, Aug. 29; “Space Jam” on Sunday, Aug. 30; “Bridesmaids” on Thursday, Sept. 3; “Les Miserables” on Friday, Sept. 4; “Onward” on Saturday, Sept. 5 and “When Harry Met Sally” on Sunday, Sept. 6.

Baronet is weather dependent so check the events section of The Asbury Hotel’s Facebook page for updates regarding cancellations. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit theasburyhotel.com/to-do.

BELL WORKS DRIVE-IN THEATER

Enjoy a blast from the past with a drive-in movie night at Bell Works Drive-In Theater, 101 Crawfords Corner Rd., Holmdel.

According to Bell Works website, Cinema Pop-Ups, a new pop up drive-in theater concept that is designed to create a safe and innovative type of drive-in theater, brings the classic nostalgia of a drive-in theater to Bell Works.

The drive-in theater will adhere to the guidelines recommended by the CDC as well as all state and local public health mandates. Moviegoers can enjoy a safe night out with car spaces at least eight feet apart to ensure guests have ample space for themselves and their families.

Tickets are $25 per vehicle and must be purchased online in advance. Gates will open 90 minutes prior to the advertised show time. Guests are encouraged to get there early to claim a great spot then order some food and settle in before the feature starts. Participating Bell Works restaurants will be providing special menus for the drive-in, so guests can grab a bite to eat.

The movie lineup: “Crazy Rich Asians” on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 8:45 p.m.; “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory” on Friday, Aug. 14 at 8:45 p.m.; “Happy Feet” on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 8:45 p.m.; “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 8:45 p.m.; “Batman” on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m.; “Ready Player One” on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m.; “The Lego Movie” on Sunday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m.; “A Star Is Born” on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m.; “Little Giants” on Friday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m.; “Metallica” on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 8:30 p.m. [show filmed exclusively for this one-night-only concert] and “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m.

For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit mailchi.mp/bell.works/cinema-pop-ups.