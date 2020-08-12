Wall has grand opening for new roller hockey rink

WALL TOWNSHIP — Under a blazing sun Monday afternoon, Mayor Carl Braun dropped the ceremonial first puck and Romeo Matthews, 10, took the first shot on goal during the grand opening ceremony for Wall Township’s new outdoor roller-hockey rink.

“I think it’s going to be fun. I’m really excited,” said Romeo, a West Belmar Elementary student, selected for the honor because he was the first to sign up for the Wall Recreation Department’s new youth hockey class.

The hockey rink, located in Community Park off Baileys Corner Road behind the municipal complex, complements the other recreational facilities offered for soccer, football, baseball and basketball, Township Administrator Jeffry Bertrand said.

“We’re so excited to have a new outdoor venue for kids to come out and play,” said township Recreation Coordinator Michael Thompson.

Mr. Thompson served as the ceremony emcee, thanking Mayor Braun, township committee members, Mr. Bertrand and Monmouth County Freeholder and former township committeeman Dominick DiRocco, as well as Mike Dianora, the Wall High School varsity hockey head coach, who is instructing the youth hockey classes. The coach brought along several varsity players, wearing jerseys, shorts and inline skates, who played a quick four-on-four.

Mayor Braun said that when township officials started planning for the rink several years ago, “We had a few folks who were wondering what we were doing. But then you come up here any time of the day and see folks skating around, practicing. Our hockey team is impressive. You guys skate well and we ought to have a great year.”

The 65-feet-by-150-feet rink is made of surface-treated asphalt and has bleachers, penalty boxes, fencing, lighting and a scoreboard, and can accommodate roller hockey with inline skates or foot hockey with sneakers.

Since indoor recreation has been limited by the pandemic, having a new outdoor sports venue “gives everyone the leeway to get out there and play. It’s phenomenal that we’re able to do this,” he said.

In addition to the youth instructional classes, the recreation department hopes to form youth and adult leagues in the fall.

The rink was part of a larger project that included site grading, drainage and lighting, as well construction of an adjourning paved parking lot. The township committee awarded a bid in the amount of $655,635 to Shore Top Construction Inc. last October for the work done this past winter and spring. The funding comes from a $200,000 Monmouth County Open Space grant, $200,000 in matching township money, and funds from an old bonding ordinance that were reallocated from a recycling-building project that was canceled.

