Mary M. Winkleblech

By
Star News Group Staff
-
47 views

Mary M. Winkleblech [Coyle], 86, of Point Pleasant, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 4, 2020.

Born in Newark to the late Thomas and Margaret Coyle, she lived in Kearny before moving to Point Pleasant 35 years ago.

Mrs. Winkleblech was retired from Worthington Pump Corporation, Harrison, where she worked as an executive secretary