Annrose Collins Ix

By
Star News Group Staff
-
56 views

It is with great sadness that the family of Annrose Collins Ix., 91, of Spring Lake, announces her peaceful passing of natural causes on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

She was born on August 12, 1928 in New York to Vincent Collins and Rose Gilheany Collins. She grew up on Riverside Drive with her siblings Charles