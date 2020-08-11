Rosemarie M. Krill

Rosemarie M. Krill, 83, of Belmar, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 surrounded by her large loving family at her daughter’s home in Manasquan.

Born in Newark, she had resided in Irvington for many years and then in Kenilworth before moving to Belmar 20 years ago. As a Belmar resident, she