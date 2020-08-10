Phyllis Marie Niemeyer

It is with great sadness that the family of Phyllis Marie Niemeyer announce her passing. Phyllis, 80, of Sea Girt, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Phyllis lived in Metuchen before moving to Sea Girt. As a young woman, Phyllis worked as an