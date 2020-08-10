Murphy dings maskless patrons, crowding together on bar lines

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday issued a sharp warning to patrons of Jersey Shore bars and restaurants, citing the absence of social distancing or face coverings on many in crowds waiting to enter “numerous shore bars” last weekend.

“Your responsibility to help stop the spread of coronavirus doesn’t go on pause when you’re standing in line,” he said.

The governor said state officials would “give everyone a chance to do the right thing, but if we have to shut places down to protect public health, then we will. Consider this your warning before you go out drinking this weekend.”

The warning came along with the good news that rate of COVID-19 transmission in New Jersey had dipped below 1.0, to .98, a metric health officials cite as a precursor to a general decline in overall cases.

“That doesn’t happen by accident,” the governor said, crediting “responsible behavior by an overwhelming majority of New Jerseyans.”

On the other end of the behavior spectrum, the governor said, were weekend crowd scenes he cited at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach, and D’Jais and 10th Avenue Burrito in Belmar and Donovan’s Reef in Sea Bright.

With “apologies” for naming those four establishments, Gov. Murphy said they were among “numerous Shore bars” which, he said, “may have been trying to the right thing once patrons got in, but whose lines were filled with people, again particularly young people, who were neither being kept socially distanced or wearing masks.”

“By the time these patrons could have gotten in, this virus could have already easily spread, just through the line,” Gov. Murphy said. “So folks, this is not a game. Standing around maskless in a crowd outside a bar is just as big a knucklehead move as standing around maskless inside one.”

The governor also cited a weekend incident in Howell, where state police and police from nearby towns including Brick responded to break up a “huge house party” that drew some 300 people via social media, to attend for fees of up to $40 a head.

“This can’t go on,” he said.

