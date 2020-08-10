Michael R. Gallagher

Michael R. Gallagher, 56, of Wall Township, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.

Michael was born in Newark raised in Belmar and later resided in Wall Township.

He was predeceased by his parents John P. and Kathleen “Mickey” Gallagher.

Surviving are his siblings Mary Ellen Zajack and