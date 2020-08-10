Marylyn J. [McGee] Blake

By
Star News Group Staff
-
9 views

Marylyn J. [McGee] Blake, 73, of Point Pleasant, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 after a brief illness.

Born in Jersey City to the late Aloysius and Mary [Morgan] McGee, she moved to Point Pleasant in 1961 and was a graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School