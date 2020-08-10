Jack J. Cimino

Jack J. Cimino, 81, of Point Pleasant passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Born in Garfield to the late Peter and Rose [Castellano] Cimino, he grew up there and for many years lived in Haledon, moving to Point Pleasant in 1986.

Jack worked as a pharmacist and retired from Goldin Pharmacy, Haledon, where