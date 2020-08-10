George J. Dormanski

By
Star News Group Staff
-
7 views

George J. Dormanski, 66, of Brick, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Born in Somerville to the late Emil and Jozefa Dormanski, he grew up in Manville and lived in Ewing and in Brick for the past 30 years.

George was a graduate of Bloomfield College and worked as a data security