Grand opening Monday for Wall Township’s new roller hockey rink

WALL TOWNSHIP — The public is invited to a grand opening ceremony for the township’s new roller hockey rink, set for 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10.

“We’re so excited to have a new outdoor venue for kids to come out and play,” said township Recreation Coordinator Michael Thompson.

Township officials and members of the Wall High School varsity ice hockey team are expected to be at the grand opening as the ceremonial first puck is dropped. The new outdoor rink is located in Community Park off Baileys Corner Road behind the municipal complex.

The 65-feet-by-150-feet rink is made of surface-treated asphalt and has bleachers, penalty boxes, fencing, lighting and a scoreboard, and can accommodate roller hockey with inline skates or foot hockey with sneakers.

“It’s gorgeous and it’s very current,” Mr. Thompson said, “with an old-school hockey horn that’s loud and sideboards that are exactly like you’d see in a professional rink.”

Since indoor recreation has been limited by the pandemic, having a new outdoor sports venue “gives everyone the leeway to get out there and play. It’s phenomenal that we’re able to do this,” he said.

Youth instructional classes are to begin immediately following the grand opening ceremony on Monday, and the recreation department hopes to form youth and adult leagues in the fall.

“We’re planning to do this in the dead of winter, too. Hockey is a cold weather sport,” he said, giving kids a great alternative to being cooped up inside.

Mr. Thompson said all health protocols regarding the coronavirus, such as taking temperatures upon entry, will be followed as the rink is utilized for recreation classes. When the rink is not being used for classes or events, it will be open for walk-in play.

The youth hockey clinics are sponsored by the township Recreation Department and will be instructed by Wall High School Varsity Ice Hockey Head Coach Mike Dianora. The classes are based on foot hockey but inline skates are allowed, and participants must bring their own equipment. More sessions are scheduled for next week, Aug. 17 to 20.

Participants may register at https://register.communitypass.net/wall. More information is available by calling 732-449-8444, ext. 2251 or emailing recreation@townshipofwall.com.

