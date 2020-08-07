Selling a sweet treat for a good cause

A Point Pleasant Borough six-year-old is using the power of a sweet-tasting beverage to help raise thousands of dollars to bring some joy to the patients of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

For the last three Saturdays, Reece Tobias has set up her lemonade stand outside local businesses in the municipality. Thanks to the support of the community and donations from many near and far, the effort has raised more than $3,500 to date to help buy toys for the children at the hospital.

“Reece was watching a YouTube video on her iPad and she saw kids that had a lemonade stand and she came and approached me and said ‘Daddy, I want to build a lemonade stand. Can you build me one?’” Robert Tobias recalled.

“I said sure and … while I was building it I asked her what she wanted to do with the money and when she told me … I thought, wow, that is absolutely amazing.

“When she said she wanted to donate the toys to the children’s hospital my wife and I were thinking of which one. Reece has never gone to CHOP but she has friends who’ve gone there and we have friends, too, that have brought their children there and it worked wonders for them. I have always heard they do wonderful things so that is why we decided to go with that hospital.”

According to Reece, the secret ingredient the lemonade is made with is “love,” and residents have visited her stand set up at Nature’s Reward Farm Market, Dive Tree Coffee or Baja East Surf Shop to grab a cup of the sweet beverage and learn more about her cause.

“We plan on doing it every Saturday, or Sunday, depending on the weather, for the rest of the summer,” Mr. Tobias said. “We are supposed to be in front of Burke’s Market and Fine Spirits this weekend. We spend between two and three hours each time … but we have made over $3,500 at this point.

“I made an Instagram [@ReecesLemonadeStand] for her so people can stay in tune with how much we are raising and where we will be next. Then I also did a Venmo account because we have been getting inquiries about how people can donate online because they live out of state or too far from the area and they still want to donate.

“The Point Pleasant Boro PBA 158 donated a $500 check, which was really cool, and we were at Divi Tree a couple weeks ago and they donated a $250 check … We’ve had people come and give generous donations of $50, $100, $150 … So, everyone is being real generous and it is for a good cause.”

