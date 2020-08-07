Jenkinson’s slams new Beach rules

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough council Tuesday night adopted an ordinance aimed at curtailing misbehavior on beaches in the borough, despite opposition from several members and a threat of litigation from the owners of Jenkinson’s Boardwalk.

Council members split evenly on the ordinance but Mayor Paul Kaniktra broke the tie by voting yes.

Councilmembers Doug Vitale, Arlene Testa and Caryn Byrnes voted to adopt the ordinance; councilmembers Andy Cortes, Bob Santanello and Tom Migut voted against it.

The ordinance bans coolers larger than 13 inches in height or width, and requires cooler checkers to be over the age of 18, among other changes.

“I think it’s absolutely vital to the future of this town that it be passed,” Mayor Kanitra had said during a July 21 council meeting.

“Cooler restrictions will reduce litter and make it easier to check for alcohol and drugs.”

An 18-year-old age limit for staffers checking coolers will be implemented, the mayor said then, in order to avoid “young staffers having to do the job without any security assistance.”

“The 18-year-old limit will prevent girls and boys as young as 16 years old and younger from having to check coolers for substances that they can’t even legally touch, and having to turn away tough people,” he said. “It must be stopped and it will be stopped.”

The ordinance also sets the beach closing time to 7 p.m., an hour later than originally proposed in June. The borough closes down its Maryland Avenue beach around 8 p.m.

According to the mayor, the rest of the shoreline in the borough has no official closing time.

Walkers, surfers, fishermen and divers will still be able to remain on the beach after hours.

The ordinance also limits excessive noise by restricting loud music being played by individuals on the beach and boardwalk. The restrictions will “crackdown on the people who walk up and down the boardwalk playing their own personal-theme music,” the mayor said.

Jenkinson’s response

According to the council, a memo was received by Ron Gasiorowski, representing Jenkinson’s owners, the Storino family, hours before Tuesday’s council meeting.

The memo outlined the family’s opposition to the ordinance and stated their intention to file litigation if it was passed. On Wednesday, Mr. Gasiorowski said Jenkinson’s will file within the allotted time to fight the ordinance.

In his memo, Mr. Gasiorowski said the ordinance takes away the private rights of his client. He specifically mentions the requirement of having 18-years-and-up beach badge and cooler checkers, as well as making these checkers “criminally responsible,” he says, for the actions of beach patrons.

“If a beach patron successfully secrets a can of beer onto the beach, Point Pleasant Beach could impose liability upon Jenkinson’s for that patron’s conduct and the town could close the beach for a full year, or otherwise try to seize the property and sell it at auction,” Mr. Gasiorowski states in his memo.

According to Mr. Gasiorowski, the ordinance was created as the result of a large gathering at Jenkinson’s early this summer, June 9, when around 1,000 individuals came to the borough and had a party on the beach. Mr. Gasiorowski claims in his memo it was an isolated incident.

“If adopted, this ill-thought-out ordinance will be challenged by my client and perhaps by others and litigated at great expense and for no reason,” said Mr. Gasiorowski.

“This ordinance, as written, will adversely affect 100 years of history on the boardwalk,” he continued. “It is unlawful and in the hands of the wrong municipal officials, it can cause chaos. My client has repeatedly offered to sit down to discuss this issue; however, it will not accept being deprived of the protections afforded them under existing statutes, as well as the state and federal Constitution.”

He said the ordinance is an effort to overregulate private businesses along the beach.

“When you litigate something, all the facts come out, and there should be some interesting facts coming out during discovery in the litigation,” said Mr. Gasiorowski.

Council pushback

Councilman Santanello called the ordinance “empty, unconstitutional, unenforceable and vague” and said it breaks laws on the public access doctrine.

“These are business people running businesses,” said Mr. Santanello. “Their demographics are families coming down and spending their money. Why would they intentionally drive away from the very people they want to attract?”

He also said he did not like the 18-year-old checker dictation of government to private business.

Councilman Santanello also said he believes Borough Attorney Kevin Riordan was pushing councilmembers to vote to approve the “ordinance that he is going to bill an obscene amount of money from.”

“My vote against this is because… it will cost residents tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees for an ordinance that won’t stand up to legal challenges,” said Mr. Santanello.

Mr. Santanello said it was a “made-for-Facebook ordinance designed to get the mayor his 885 likes and 305 comments.”

Councilman Cortes said he does not believe in the government dictating private rights.

“I’m voting no for the way it’s written,” said Mr. Cortes. “We are governing private property, hours of operation and who they can hire.”

He also said other towns with strict beach regulations are different from Point Pleasant Beach.

“Other towns… own their beaches in their entirety. We do not,” said Mr. Cortes. Mr. Migut also voted no.

“I believe there are numerous constitutional and statutory flaws with this ordinance,” said Mr. Migut. “It takes rules for public property and imposes it on private property. I have a problem with that… it’s government overreach.”

Mr. Migut also said he has had a number of conversations with residents in favor of the ordinance, believing it would discourage people of all different ethnicities from visiting the town.

“The intent to change the type of people who visit the town in terms of ethnicity, age or marital status is not a proper function of government,” said Mr. Migut.

Council divided

Councilman Santanello called out Mayor Paul Kanitra for an apparent social media post following the previous council meeting held on July 21.

The councilman claims in the post, Mr. Kanitra called out current and prior members of the municipal government, blaming them for conditions in the borough.

“The mayor simply can’t refrain from taking shots at Stephen Reid even seven full months after he took office,” said Mr. Santanello. “Nothing worse in my opinion than kicking a man when he is down but that is the behavior I’ve come to expect.”

“At the same time, he’s also insulting Tom Toohey, Tom Vogel, Andy Cortes, myself and Tom Migut,” he said. “Apparently, we spent the last five years sitting around and doing nothing.”

“To insinuate that any of the people I just mentioned didn’t care about the town and just let things go to hell is insulting,” said Mr. Santanello. “These are people who dedicated their lives to making Point Pleasant Beach a better place.”

Mayor Kanitra shot back at the councilman, adding Mr. Cortes to his response.

“All you two do is sit there every single council meeting and act as bitter obstructionists and sore losers,” said Mayor Kanitra. “You don’t do any work. You offer zero solutions.”

“We are in this situation as a town because Andy and Bob have been vegetables, just sitting in their chairs selling the town down the road for years,” said Mr. Kanitra. He said they are to blame for a stagnant downtown and poor accountability in work and appearance from business owners and contractors.

“They’re allowing some private businesses to do whatever they want is why we are now a spring break destination with the most disrespectful [visitors] who think they can get away with anything, because Bob and Andy have let them for years,” the mayor added.

“You have literally never said no to the boardwalk, ever,” said Mr. Kanitra. “That’s not Republicanism, that’s not libertarianism. It’s being a crony, a lackey and not having a spine to do what’s right for your fellow neighbors. It doesn’t mean you’re anti-boardwalk for saying no once in a while and having a spine.”

