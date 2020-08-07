Glimmer of Hope to light up Twilight Lake Saturday

BAY HEAD — The fifth annual Glimmer of Hope will light Twilight Lake aglow with the hopes, wishes and prayers of community members near and far, organizers say.

The annual art happening, where art and reflection come together, will take place Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the lake, where attendees will launch their pre-purchased lanterns decorated with their own messages.

Lanterns are available to purchase for $10 at ReFind, 43 Mount St.

“When I opened in June, I was able to have people come and purchase them and that is the way they have been selling,” said owner and organizer Zsa Zsa Stackles.

“It was slow in the beginning but … the momentum has been a little bit stronger. I personally didn’t expect anything. People have to feel comfortable.

“The lake is big; there is a lot of shoreline. In the past, we all seemed to congregate in one area so I am really stressing to people how you don’t have to huddle together like that and to feel free to roam about the lake. I am trying to make people feel as comfortable about the whole event as possible.”

According to Ms. Stackles, amid the current coronavirus pandemic, many new faces have come to her store to purchase lanterns for this weekend’s event.

“We all have a hope, wish or prayer this year I think,” she said.

“A lot of new people have come in to purchase lanterns, which has been interesting. Seeing the event on the posters around town has sparked curiosity and … people in the community are thrilled it is still going on because it gives everybody some sense of normalcy and that has pretty much been key for me in making it still happen.”

